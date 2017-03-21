Wayne Rooney linked with West Ham transfer

West Ham United are interested in signing Wayne Rooney, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol .

The Manchester United captain is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. He has started just one Premier League game since December and was linked with a move to the Chinese Super League last month.

Although he ended up staying put, his future beyond this season is by no means certain and the Hammers would reportedly be keen to sign the England skipper if he becomes available.

A senior source at the east London club indicated that they would be interested in signing the 31-year-old if United indicate they will sell.

Asked about the likelihood of signing Rooney this summer, a senior source at the east London club is quoted as saying: “Never say never.”