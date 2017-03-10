Wayne Rooney offered new job at Man Utd

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been offered a new job as a club ambassador, according to The Sun .

The Red Devils are keen to tie-up their long-serving skipper’s long-term allegiance to the club amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Rooney was strongly linked with a move to China last month after his agent flew to the Far East to negotiate with Chinese Super League clubs. A move did not materialise, but he is widely expected to move on at the end of the season after falling down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho.

The England captain’s appearance against Bournemouth last weekend was his first Premier League start since December.

But his ambassadorial role is not dependent on Rooney staying at United as a bit-part player. The article claims the Old Trafford hierarchy are relaxed about the idea of Rooney playing elsewhere before hanging up his boots, but want him to return to the club he has represented since 2004 once he retires.

Bryan Robson, Nemanja Vidic, Andrew Cole and Dwight Yorke are among the former players already working as United ambassadors.