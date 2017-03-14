Wenger out? Long-term assistant Boro Primorac reportedly leaving Arsenal this summer

Reports coming out of Turkey have increased speculation that Arsene Wenger will step down as Arsenal manager this summer.

Turkish newspaper Fotospor reports that Wenger’s long-term assistant Boro Primorac will be taking a new job as manager of Konyaspor.

The Turkish side’s current boss Aykut Kocaman is set to leave in the summer and Primorac, aged 62, is touted as the man who will replace him.

Primorac has worked with Wenger since 1995, first at Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight and since October 1996 at Arsenal, where he is currently a first-team coach.

The apparent impending departure of Wenger’s right-hand man will only increase talk that the man himself is also planning on leaving his post this summer.

Wenger is out of contract at the end of the season and the 67-year-old has been the subject of fan protests in recent weeks.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich earlier this month.