West Ham make approach to sign Arsenal’s Lucas Perez

West Ham United have made an enquiry over a summer deal for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, according to The Times .

The Gunners signed the Spaniard from Deportivo La Coruna for £17.1m last year, but he has been restricted to just two Premier League starts since arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the 28-year-old boasts a decent return of six goals in 10 appearances for the north Londoners in cup competitions, he has been unable to carve out a regular place in Arsene Wenger’s starting lineup.

But the Hammers are keen to offer Perez a lifeline in English football by luring him across the capital to the London Stadium. Manager Slaven Bilic is said to be an admirer of Perez’s abilities and believes he would add more goals to his side.

But the report claims that West Ham will not be able to do a deal on the cheap, with Arsenal having already rejected a £26m bid from a Chinese Super League team.