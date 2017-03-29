Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd contract talks

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed he is in talks with the club over extending his contract beyond the end of the season.

The Swedish veteran joined United from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer. He signed a one-year contract with the option to extend the deal into a second season.

But the 35-year-old is yet to agree the extension and had been linked with a move to the Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy in the meantime.

After scoring 26 goals in his first 41 games for the Red Devils, it is likely that Ibrahimovic is expecting an improvement in terms to recognise his importance to the team before committing to a second season. He might also want a commitment to a longer deal than the 12 months initially on the table.

According to the Manchester Evening News , Ibrahimovic told reporters at the UK launch of his new Zlatan fragrance: “Let’s see what happens, we are talking.

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.”