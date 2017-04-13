Adam Lallana ruled out until May

Klopp on Henderson and Lallana: "They are better but not good enough for the weekend. Adam will train the week after Crystal Palace." pic.twitter.com/m1Lt7QoQsc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2017

Liverpool star Adam Lallana will not play for the club again until May, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The England international has been sidelined since last month’s international break and has now been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League encounter with West Bromwich Albion.

Klopp also confirmed that Lallana would not resume full training until the week after the Reds have faced Crystal Palace on April 23.

That means the May 1 clash with Watford is the earliest possible game for Lallana to return to the side.

He was diagnosed with a thigh injury after returning to Melwood following England’s World Cup qualification victory over Lithuania at Wembley.

Klopp also confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson will miss the match against the Baggies this Sunday. The skipper could return to training next week or, like Lallana, the following week.

He has been out of action since the end of February.