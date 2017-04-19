Ander Herrera set for new £120,000-a-week contract at Man Utd

Manchester United are ready to offer midfielder Ander Herrera a new £120,000-a-week contract this summer, according to the Daily Mail .

The Spain international, aged 27, is set to be rewarded for his impressive displays this season with an improved deal.

He joined United from Athletic Bilbao in a £29m deal in 2014. He is due to enter the final 12 months of the four-year contract he signed when he arrived at Old Trafford in June, although United do have an option to extend the deal until June 2019.

Instead they look set to offer Herrera a longer deal.

The report claims the Red Devils do not envisage any problems in negotiating the new terms with the player’s representatives, so the new deal could be tied up quickly.

Herrera has established himself as a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s midfield this term, culminating with his assist, goal and man-marking masterclass in a man of the match display against Chelsea last weekend.