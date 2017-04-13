Anderlecht man shares old photos of him with Man Utd stars

Anderlecht winger Diego Capel has been rooting through some old photos ahead of this evening’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Manchester United.

The Spain winger has posted pictures of him alongside compatriots Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and David De Gea for Spain’s age-group sides.

Among the photos is one of Capel pictured alongside Mata at the UEFA European Under-21.

Capel, aged 29, is in his first season with Belgian side Anderlecht.

He wrote (in Spanish): “Rivals tonight, always friends! @D_DeGea @AnderHerrera @juanmata8, welcome to Brussels!”

De Gea replied to say: “See you tonight”.

Grande Diego!! Te veo la semana que viene 😉 https://t.co/8BA6jbw1DI — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) April 13, 2017