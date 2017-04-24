Antonio Conte shoots down Cesc Fabregas over Eden Hazard comments

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas might have got himself into head coach Antonio Conte’s bad books after speaking out on team-mate Eden Hazard’s style of play.

Fabregas went public to say he had encouraged Hazard to be more selfish if he wants to establish himself as one of the very top players in the world.

But when Conte caught wind of Fabregas’ comments, he shot them down and urged Hazard to continue putting the team ahead of personal acclaim.

After Hazard came off the bench to score in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Manchester City in last Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final, Fabregas suggested that only his former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi was playing better than Hazard at the moment and gave him some pointers to reach the next level.

He said: “I’ve told him many, many times he needs to be selfish sometimes and have that killer instinct to score more goals.”

But when the quote was put to Conte, the Italian saw things very differently to Fabregas.

According to FourFourTwo , the Blues boss said: “No, absolutely no, I don’t think that a player like Messi is a selfish player.

“The first target for every great champion is to play for the team and to put your talent in the team, because the best players don’t exist without the team. For me it’s sad when I listen to this, that one player must be more selfish to reach the top level.

“It’s sad because it’s not my idea of football. I will never understand this, never.

“In my team I don’t want a selfish player, I would prefer to lose the game than have a selfish player.

“I don’t want this and I can’t accept this and I don’t want it in my club.”