Arsenal fans slate Hector Bellerin after latest tweet

You can understand a sportswear brand wanting to get the most bang for their buck from their players, but what Puma are doing with Hector Bellerin at the minute seems a bit cruel.

The Arsenal right-back is currently having a rough time, including being booed by his own fans after the defeat at Crystal Palace earlier this week, but his sponsors seem to be ploughing ahead with planned social media campaigns regardless of how much Bellerin needs to be taken out of the firing line.

So after posting a promotional tweet, which featured a gif of him twirling his boots in front of the headlights of an SUV, yesterday, the Spaniard came in for a predictable pasting from Arsenal fans.

@HectorBellerin @antoine_rival @pumafootball hello Mr. Long haired Usain Bolt wanna be. your career is running away from you. pull yourself together. — Dark Horse🐴 (@WoodBoy_) April 14, 2017

@HectorBellerin @pumafootball Put more effort onto tbe pitch than off it. — Taha (@itahasafdar) April 14, 2017

Dear @HectorBellerin and @pumafootball, Nobody gives a crap. Focus on Arsenal winning again and come back online then. — Goalless (@Guylaine13) April 14, 2017

@HectorBellerin @pumafootball All you care about is money and fame start working hard . Your not fit to wear the shirt bellerin — Pattrick Hanley (@HanleyPattrick) April 14, 2017