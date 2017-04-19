Arsenal man agrees transfer to Fenerbahce

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has agreed personal terms with Turkish side Fenerbahce ahead of a possible summer transfer, according to talkSPORT .

The Colombia international, who is no.2 to Petr Cech at the Emirates Stadium, is reportedly planning to leave north London after making just two Premier League appearances so far this season.

Ospina, aged 28, has reportedly spoken to Fenerbahce and agreed to a four-year deal that will see him earn just over £40,000-a-week.

The Turkish outfit are yet to agree a deal with the Gunners, but the report claims the Premier League side will only expect a fee of around £3m in order to part company with Ospina.

He joined the Gunners from French side Nice for an undisclosed fee believed to be worth £3m in July 2014. He signed a four-year contract running until June 2018, so the forthcoming window is probably the last opportunity for Arsenal to make their money back.