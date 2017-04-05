Arsenal man declares his fitness ahead of West Ham game

Back in the fold 💪🏽 #COYG #AFCvWHU @premierleague @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/o7JMWR7Qis
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 4, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to have declared himself fit for this evening’s Premier League encounter with West Ham United.
The England international returned to London Colney with a tight hamstring after the World Cup qualification win over Lithuania and was forced to miss the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last Sunday.
But he shared a photo of him training on Tuesday and declared he was “back in the fold” ahead of the game against the Hammers.
Manager Arsene Wenger had earlier revealed that Oxlade-Chamberlain would undergo a fitness test to determine if he could be involved. It sounds like that test went well.