Arsene Wenger gives fitness update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of Leicester clash

What's the latest on the Ox, boss? 🗣 “[Him leaving Wembley on crutches] was precautionary, it was not for a bad injury. We will test him." pic.twitter.com/44tK9LmP0D — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 25, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has updated fans on midfielder turned wing-back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fitness.

The England international left Wembley on crutches after his man of the match-winning display against Manchester City in last Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

But speaking at his press conference this morning ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League game against Leicester City, Wenger insisted that was just a precautionary measure.

He reassured supporters that the Ox has not suffered a serious injury, but indicated that he would undergo a fitness test to see whether he will be able to line up against the Foxes at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening.

Wenger said: “[Him leaving Wembley on crutches] was precautionary, it was not for a bad injury. We will test him.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain put in an impressive display against City, including providing the cross for Nacho Monreal’s equaliser en route to a 2-1 win for the Gunners. He has been operating as a right wing-back since Wenger switched to a three-man defence and seems to have adapted quickly to his new position.