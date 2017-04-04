Arsene Wenger gives injury update on Koscielny, Ramsey and Oxlade-Chamberlain

The latest on @6_LKOSCIELNY? 🗣 “It’s an Achilles problem. He has a scan today so we can reveal more tomorrow.”#AFCvWHU pic.twitter.com/0tC9rGQnjq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 4, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given an update on three of his injured players ahead of tomorrow’s game against West Ham United.

Centre-back Laurent Koscielny was forced off during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City due to an achilles injury.

Wenger said the France international is due to undergo a scan today, so the Gunners will have a better idea of the severity of the injury after that.

Midfielders Aaron Ramsey (calf) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) returned from international duty with Wales and England, respectively, carrying injuries and were both ruled out of the City game.

Wenger said the pair are both due to undergo fitness tests today and said they have a good chance of being involved in Wednesday evening’s game.