Arsene Wenger ruled out selling Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea or Man City

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez will not be sold to Chelsea or Manchester City this summer, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

The Chile international, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners, has in recent weeks been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge or the Etihad Stadium before the start of next season.

But Wenger insists that his 28-year-old star man will not be allowed to join a Premier League rival in the next transfer window.

According to the BBC , Wenger said: “I don’t think you would sell him to any Premier League club, that is for sure.

“But as I have said, I think he will stay and sign a contract.”

Assuming Sanchez was unable to agree a contract extension with Arsenal, that would leave the possibility of him being offloaded to an overseas club, perhaps Paris Saint-Germain, this summer or being allowed to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer at the end of next season. At that stage, the Gunners would be powerless to stop Sanchez signing for a rival team.