Big boost for Spurs and Man Utd: Thibaut Courtois is injured

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is injured and out of this afternoon’s game against Manchester United, according to HLN journalist Kristof Terreur .

The Belgium international reportedly suffered an ankle injury in training at Cobham and has not travelled north with the squad ahead of this afternoon’s 4pm kick-off at Old Trafford.

Asmir Begovic, who is yet to play a Premier League game so far this season, is now set to start against the Red Devils.

That is a welcome boost for United, who will be hoping to secure a win that would keep alive their slim hopes of a top-four finish.

And it is also good news for Tottenham Hotspur, who need the Blues to slip up after closing the gap at the top of the table to four points by beating Bournemouth yesterday lunchtime.