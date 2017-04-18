Birmingham City appoint former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp as new manager

OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Harry Redknapp as our new manager. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/kB1oirZz4s — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 18, 2017

Birmingham City have announced the appointment of Harry Redknapp as their new manager.

Redknapp, aged 70, faces a baptism of fire: his first game in charge will be the Second City Derby against Aston Villa at Villa Park this Sunday.

The Blues have not yet confirmed the length of the former AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers manager’s appointment.

Redknapp’s arrival follows the resignation of predecessor Gianfranco Zola in the wake of last weekend’s 0-2 home defeat to Burton Albion at St Andrew’s.

Aside from two games in charge of the Jordan national team, Redknapp has not held a management role since quitting QPR in February 2015. At that stage he claimed he would not be able to perform the job due to imminent knee surgery.

He has taken charge of 1,382 senior games in his managerial career to date.