Bournemouth confirm Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is out for the season

Bournemouth have announced that on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss the remainder of the season.

The England international has suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula that will keep him out of action until next season.

Wilshere suffered the injury in the defeat to the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. X-rays after the game proved inconclusive, but further scans have uncovered a crack in the bone.

The Cherries have five games left to play this season, but will not have the 25-year-old available for them.

Manager Eddie Howe responded to Wilshere’s injury – and it does not sound like a summer bid to bring him to the Vitality Stadium on a permanent deal is on the cards.

Howe said: “It is a big blow to lose Jack.

“We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch. We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us.”

Wilshere will now undergo further specialist assessments in the forthcoming days to determine the exact nature of the injury and also to start planning a rehabilitation programme.