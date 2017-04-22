Cesc Fabregas glad at confirmation he didn’t kick ball at baby’s head

Glad that is cleared up once and for all! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Qxde7lCZZw — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 21, 2017

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has taken to Twitter to declare himself glad that a newspaper had clarified that he had not kicked a football at a baby’s head.

The Spain international posted a photo of the clarification, which was in response to a story in The Sun on April 12 about a baby being rushed to hospital after being struck on the head by a ball.

It appears Fabregas’ legal team had not been happy about an apparent implication that he was in some way responsible.