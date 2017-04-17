Chelsea announce John Terry exit

Everybody at Stamford Bridge would like to express our enormous gratitude to John and wish him the very best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/Yo9NrXNBMs — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2017

Chelsea have confirmed that long-serving captain John Terry will leave the club at the end of the season.

The centre-back, aged 36, is out of contract this summer and will not be offered a new deal.

His departure on a free transfer will bring his 22-year association with the Blues to an end. He joined the club’s youth ranks from West Ham United in 1995.

He made his first-team debut in 1998 and has since clocked up 713 appearances for the Blues. He has spent his entire professional career to date at Stamford Bridge, with the exception of a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 1999/2000.

Terry looked set to – and indeed announced that he would – leave Chelsea at the end of last season. He was ultimately offered the reprieve of a 12-month extension.

But he has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances under Antonio Conte this term.

Terry has won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Champions League and a Europa League with Chelsea.