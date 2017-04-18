Chelsea believe virus caused poor display at Man Utd

Chelsea are partly blaming their below-par performance at Manchester United last weekend on a virus the swept through the camp, according to The Guardian .

The Blues were uncharacteristically poor as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Easter Sunday.

Left wing-back Marcos Alonso was a late withdrawal from the team due to illness and he was reportedly not the only member of the squad suffering with the virus.

Fellow wing-back Victor Moses was also suffering. Although he started the game, he was substituted just nine minutes into the second half.

He, Alonso and striker Diego Costa, who struggled to make any impression on the game, had all apparently missed training at the end of last week as a result of illness.

The Blues are said to be working to a theory that the virus was spread between the players when they went out for a meal together for a team-bonding session on Thursday evening.