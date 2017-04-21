Chelsea defender hospitalised ahead of Spurs game

Chelsea’s preparations for this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur have been disrupted after defender Gary Cahill was hospitalised, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The England international spent two days in hospital with a mystery illness this week.

He reported for training on Tuesday and informed Antonio Conte’s staff that he was feeling unwell. The club’s medical team passed him fit to train, but he was sent to hospital later that day when his temperature rocketed.

The 31-year-old was only discharged on Thursday after undergoing treatment and test, which means he has missed a chunk of the training for Saturday’s trip to Wembley.

It is still not clear what the nature of Cahill’s illness was, but it is understood to be different from the virus that affected his team-mates Marcos Alonso, Diego Costa and Victor Moses ahead of last weekend’s defeat at Manchester United.

Youngster Nathan Ake is said to be on standby if Conte decides Cahill is not ready to face Spurs.