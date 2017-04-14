Chelsea linked with £25m deal for Jorge Mere

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Sporting Gijon defender Jorge Mere and are prepared to activate a £25m release clause in his contract, according to the Daily Star.

The table-topping Blues are expected to strengthen their central defensive options in the summer transfer window, with long-serving skipper John Terry and Kurt Zouma both tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer .

Mere, aged 19, is a Spain Under-21 international, but is already tipped to become a key figure for the senior national team.

Sporting’s La Liga rivals Valencia are the current favourites to sign the young centre-back if he moves on this summer, but the Blues are also interested and have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Mere has already clocked up more than 50 first-team appearances and is a regular starter for his current side.

He is under contract until June 2020 and has a £25m release clause in his contract. But Sporting could be forced to accept a lower fee if they are relegated this season.

The report says Mere is viewed as a long-term signing and would not necessarily go straight into Antonio Conte’s first-team squad. Indeed, a loan move elsewhere is touted.