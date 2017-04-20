Chelsea man celebrates reaching Champions League semi-finals

Un corazón agradecido a ti señor y Rey Jesús 🙏🏾 Toda gloria y honra #forzajuve #finoallafine #itstime ☝🏾🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/q8YCyB8kVm — Juan Cuadrado (@Cuadrado) April 19, 2017

Chelsea might not have had any European competition this season, but one of their players is through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Winger Juan Cuadrado is currently on loan at Juventus and was part of the side that secured a 0-0 draw in Barcelona last night to ensure their progression to the last-four.

The Colombia international posted photos to his Twitter account showing him celebrating the 3-0 aggregate win with his Juve team-mates.

He is still officially a Chelsea player, albeit he was on loan at Juve last season and rejoined the Italian champions on a new three-season loan deal last summer. That means he is unlikely to play for the Blues again because his contract with them will expire at the same time as his loan spell in Turin.