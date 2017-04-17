Chelsea man reacts to being beaten by Man Utd

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic posted on social media to give his reaction to yesterday’s defeat at Manchester United.

The Bosnian shot-stopper was called into action for a first Premier League appearance of the season following Thibaut Courtois’ ankle injury.

Begovic was criticised for his positioning as Marcus Rashford gave United the lead en route to a 2-0 victory.

He branded it a “tough result”, but also indicated that he was pleased to be in action at all.

It was then back to the day job: plugging his podcast.