Chelsea man reacts to being beaten by Man Utd

Tough result for the team today. I'm sure we will bounce back next week. Thanks to our fans for the great support and nice to be back in @premierleague action again today. 💙💙💙 A post shared by asmir1 (@asmir1) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic posted on social media to give his reaction to yesterday’s defeat at Manchester United.

The Bosnian shot-stopper was called into action for a first Premier League appearance of the season following Thibaut Courtois’ ankle injury.

Begovic was criticised for his positioning as Marcus Rashford gave United the lead en route to a 2-0 victory.

He branded it a “tough result”, but also indicated that he was pleased to be in action at all.

It was then back to the day job: plugging his podcast.