Chelsea man reacts to being beaten by Man Utd

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic posted on social media to give his reaction to yesterday’s defeat at Manchester United.
The Bosnian shot-stopper was called into action for a first Premier League appearance of the season following Thibaut Courtois’ ankle injury.
Begovic was criticised for his positioning as Marcus Rashford gave United the lead en route to a 2-0 victory.
He branded it a “tough result”, but also indicated that he was pleased to be in action at all.
It was then back to the day job: plugging his podcast.
Nothing to do on Easter Monday? Check out the latest episode of my @SeasonofSports podcast! 👌🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/SYKXv3nxAq
— Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) April 17, 2017