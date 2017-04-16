Chelsea players look ahead to Man Utd clash

Premier League leaders Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Ahead of kick-off, some of their players have been posting on social media to look ahead to today’s game.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta shared a photo of him in action during yesterday’s final preparations on the training ground at Cobham and confirmed: “Gameday tomorrow.”

And this morning midfielder Willian posted a graphic to confirm the match details to his social media followers.

He wrote: “Come on Chelsea.”