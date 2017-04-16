Chelsea players look ahead to Man Utd clash

Gameday tomorrow!! 🔵🔵🔵 #cfc pic.twitter.com/JTXGYogylO
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 15, 2017
Premier League leaders Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.
Ahead of kick-off, some of their players have been posting on social media to look ahead to today’s game.
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta shared a photo of him in action during yesterday’s final preparations on the training ground at Cobham and confirmed: “Gameday tomorrow.”
And this morning midfielder Willian posted a graphic to confirm the match details to his social media followers.
He wrote: “Come on Chelsea.”
Come on Chelsea! 🙌🏾💪🏾⚽️ #CFC #Chelsea #PremierLeague #W22 pic.twitter.com/j4RCylcEW0
— Willian (@willianborges88) April 16, 2017