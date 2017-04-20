Chelsea and Spurs dominate PFA Team of the Year

#PFAawards | The PFA Premier League Team of the Year sponsored by @OfficialPanini pic.twitter.com/eQfXZ6h5Ll — PFA (@PFA) April 20, 2017

The PFA Team of the Year has been announced – and it is dominated by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur players.

The top of the table Blues have four representatives in the side. Centre-backs David Luiz and Gary Cahill, midfielder N’Golo Kante and forward Eden Hazard are all included.

And Spurs, who are currently four points behind Chelsea in second place, also have four players in the team. Full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane are all named.

They are joined by Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.