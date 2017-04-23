Chelsea stars send well wishes to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Two Chelsea players have sent get well soon messages to Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish veteran has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury when he landed awkwardly in last Thursday’s Europa League win over Anderlecht.

Striker Michy Batshuayi indicated that club rivalries didn’t matter when it came to wishing someone a swift return from a nasty injury.

He wrote: “#NoMatterTheColor 🔵🔴 wishing @Ibra_official a speedy and perfect recovery. Knowing the guy, it should be a child’s play #ZlatanFact.”

And defender Kurt Zouma wrote of his empathy having suffered a similar injury just over a year ago.