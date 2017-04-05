Chelsea targeting Southampton’s Cedric Soares

Premier League champions elect Chelsea are plotting a summer bid for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, according to the Evening Standard .

The current injury to Victor Moses – himself a converted winger – shows the lack of options for the right wing-back position in Antonio Conte’s team.

The Italian reportedly wants to bring Portugal international Soares to Stamford Bridge to compete with Moses for that spot.

Soares currently operates as a full-back for the Saints, but gets up and down the pitch to play an attacking role, so it would suit his game to play as a wing-back.

The 25-year-old moved to St Mary’s from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in a £4.7m deal in 2015.

He signed a new four-year contract last summer, at the end of his first season in English football, as Southampton sought to ward off interest and keep him at the club.

Chelsea are also linked with Soares’ team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Blues old boy Ryan Bertrand.