Chelsea’s Twitter account names Petr Cech in their starting lineup to face Everton

Chelsea’s official Twitter account provided plenty of entertainment for rivals fans, and particularly Arsenal supporters, by naming Petr Cech in their starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League game against Everton.

Cech played for the Blues between 2004 and 2015, when he moved across London to face the Gunners.

But the Blues rolled back the years to claim that he was starting for them at Goodison Park today. The offending tweet was quickly deleted and replaced by one confirming that it was actually Thibaut Courtois between the sticks for Antonio Conte’s side.

Cech in fact lined up for the Gunners against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.