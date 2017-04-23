Christian Benteke tweets after scoring twice against former club Liverpool

Great team result today. Proud to be back at Anfield. Thanks to all for the support today. 🙌🏾💪🏾 @cpfc #CB17 pic.twitter.com/S9YO2AvpK4 — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) April 23, 2017

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has taken to his social media accounts to react to firing his side to victory against former club Liverpool today.

The Belgium international scored both of the Eagles’ goals in a 1-2 win at Anfield this afternoon.

Writing on Twitter this evening, Benteke said: “Great team result today. Proud to be back at Anfield. Thanks to all for the support today.”

The 26-year-old was a £32.5m signing for the Reds in 2015, but was surplus to requirements after Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in October of that year and was offloaded to Palace last summer.