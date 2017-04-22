Confirmed FA Cup semi-final team news: Chelsea vs Tottenham lineups

Chelsea team to play Spurs

Our starting team today is Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro. #CHETOT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 22, 2017

Today’s subs are Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard and Diego Costa. #CHETOT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 22, 2017

Chelsea have dropped Eden Hazard and Diego Costa for this evening’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Both players have been dropped to the bench.

There is no place in the squad at all for centre-back Gary Cahill, who was hospitalised for two days with a mystery illness earlier this week.

In total there are five changes to the side defeated at Manchester United last weekend.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has recovered from his ankle injury and left wing-back Marcos Alonso is back from illness after both missing out at Old Trafford.

Nathan Ake, Willian and Michy Batshuayi also come into the team.

Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, Cahill, Hazard and Costa drop out.

Cesar Azpilicueta captains Antonio Conte’s team.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Spurs team to play Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes two changes for today’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

Right-back Kieran Trippier and midfielder Victor Wanyama both come into the team.

Kyle Walker and Ben Davies drop out of the side that started against Bournemouth last time out.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris makes his first FA Cup appearance since 2014 due to Michel Vorm’s injury.

Left-back Danny Rose is back in training after a knee injury but is not yet fit enough to be involved.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane