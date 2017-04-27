Confirmed Manchester Derby Team News: Man City vs Man Utd lineups

Man City team to play Man Utd

Manchester City makes three changes to the team defeated by Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final for tonight’s derby game against neighbours Manchester United.

Right-back Pablo Zabaleta, left-back Aleksandar Kolarov and winger Raheem Sterling are picked in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup.

The replace Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and the injured David Silva.

Fit-again Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero

Man Utd team to play Man City

Manchester United make four changes to the side that beat Burnley last weekend for tonight’s derby clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Right-back Antonio Valencia, midfielder Michael Carrick, attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and forward Marcus Rashford all come into the team.

They replace Ashley Young, the injured Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and captain Wayne Rooney.

Along with Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are all sidelined through injury.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Blind, Bailly, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford