Confirmed Team News: Anderlecht vs Man Utd lineups

Anderlecht team to play Man Utd

Anderlecht are captained by homegrown talent Youri Tielemans, aged 19, who has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Starting XI: Martinez, Kara, Bruno, Appiah, Nuytinck, Acheampong, Kiese Thelin, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Orbradovic, Stanciu

Man Utd team to play Anderlecht

Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal for Manchester United, as is usually the case for Europa League games, having deputised for the injured David De Gea in last weekend’s Premier League win at Sunderland.

De Gea is over his hip injury and fit enough to be named on the bench for this evening’s quarter-final first leg game against Anderlecht.

Manager Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that started against the Black Cats.

Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford and Antonio Valencia all come into the team. They replace Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw.

Captain Wayne Rooney has not made the trip to Belgium due to an ankle injury

Starting XI: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Rashford; Ibrahimovic