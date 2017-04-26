Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Leicester City lineups

Arsenal team to play Leicester

Arsenal keep faith with the back-three system that has served them well in their last two games, but manager Arsene Wenger has shaken up the personnel for this evening’s encounter with Leicester City.

There are four changes to the side that started last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Kieran Gibbs, Hector Bellerin, Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott come into the team.

They replace Rob Holding, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud.

Starting XI: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Walcott, Alexis

Leicester City make two changes to the side eliminated from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid a week ago for tonight’s encounter with Arsenal.

Robert Huth and Leonardo Ulloa come into the team, while captain Wes Morgan and Shinji Okazaki drop out.

Starting XI: Schmeichel (c), Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy