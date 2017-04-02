Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Man City lineups

Arsenal team to play Man City

Here's our team to face @ManCity – and it's a return to the starting lineup for @MesutOzil1088 #AFCvMCFC pic.twitter.com/NFEqkRyrzc — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 2, 2017

Arsenal make three changes to the side beaten at West Bromwich Albion before the international break as they host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mesut Ozil is fit to return to the team and replaces the injured Aaron Ramsey (calf).

In goal, David Ospina replaces Petr Cech, who was injured against the Baggies.

Francis Coquelin comes in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who returned from England duty with a tight hamstring.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck

Man City team to play Arsenal

Manchester City make one change for today’s trip to Arsenal.

Yaya Toure drops out and there is a surprise start for winger Jesus Navas. The Spaniard’s inclusion suggests that Pep Guardiola is springing a change in formation against the Gunners.

Starting XI: Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva (c), Sterling, Navas, Aguero