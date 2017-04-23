Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Man City lineups

Arsenal team to play Man City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger keeps faith with the back-three system he deployed against Middlesbrough last time out for today’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley.

It is the same XI that started at the Riverside Stadium, so youngster Rob Holding continues as one of three central defenders.

Starting XI: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud

Man City team to play Arsenal

Manchester City are also unchanged for this afternoon’s game.

Pep Guardiola picks the same XI that started in last weekend’s win at Southampton to face Arsenal today.

That means Jesus Navas is once again deployed at right-back.

Starting XI: Bravo, Navas, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero