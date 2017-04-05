Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs West Ham lineups

Arsenal team to play West Ham

Third-choice keeper Emi Martinez starts for Arsenal in one of three changes to the side that drew with Manchester City last weekend.

Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny also come into the team.

David Ospina, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin drop out.

Starting XI: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck

West Ham team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaka, Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll