Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs West Ham lineups

Arsenal team to play West Ham
Here it is – our team for #AFCvWHU#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gQgbM5kMv5
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 5, 2017
Third-choice keeper Emi Martinez starts for Arsenal in one of three changes to the side that drew with Manchester City last weekend.
Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny also come into the team.
David Ospina, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin drop out.
Starting XI: Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Alexis, Welbeck
West Ham team to play Arsenal
TEAM NEWS!@Michailantonio returns to the starting XI@Noble16Mark and @ArthurMasuaku start@iamdiafrasakho on the bench#COYI #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/juma09eCXd
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 5, 2017
Starting XI: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaka, Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll