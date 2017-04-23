Confirmed Team News: Burnley vs Man Utd lineups

Burnley team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team to face @ManUtd at Turf Moor today. pic.twitter.com/8l03rOash4 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 23, 2017

Burnley make one change to the side beaten at Everton last weekend for today’s Premier League game against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Striker Andre Gray returns to the starting lineup in place of Sam Vokes.

Man Utd team to play Burnley

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes eight changes to the side that beat Anderlecht on Thursday night for today’s trip to Burnley.

He is forced into the omissions of Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who both suffered season-ending knee injuries in the Europa League tie.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford also drop out.

Into the team come David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and captain Wayne Rooney.