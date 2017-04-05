Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Man City lineups

Chelsea team to play Man City

Team to face Man City: Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHEMCI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 5, 2017

Chelsea make one change to the side beaten by Crystal Palace for tonight’s game against Manchester City.

Kurt Zouma comes into the team to replace Nemanja Matic. That suggests that Cesar Azpilicueta might relieve Pedro of his right wing-back duties, with Victor Moses still absent.

Man City team to play Chelsea

Manchester City make two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Arsenal last weekend for tonight’s clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Captain Vincent Kompany returns to the team in place of Nicolas Otamendi.

The other change sees Fabian Delph replace Raheem Sterling.