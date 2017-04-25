Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Southampton lineups

Chelsea team to play Southampton

Team to face Southampton: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 25, 2017

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa both return to the Chelsea starting lineup for tonight’s game against Southampton after being dropped for the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Centre-back Gary Cahill is also back after illness, while Cesc Fabregas returns to the side in the final of four changes made by Antonio Conte.

Nathan Ake, Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi make way.

Southampton team to play Chelsea

Southampton make two changes to the side beaten by Manchester City for tonight’s trip to Chelsea.

Sofiane Boufal and Oriel Romeu come into the side in place of Pierre Højbjerg and Nathan Redmond.

Romeu and Ryan Bertrand face their former club.