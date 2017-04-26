Confirmed Team News: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur lineups

Crystal Palace team to play Spurs

Crystal Palace make two changes to the side that defeated Liverpool last weekend for tonight’s game against Tottenham.

Mamadou Sakho, who was ineligible to face his parent club, and James McArthur are both included in the team in place of James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye.

Spurs team to play Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur make two changes to the side defeated by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final as they seek to close the gap to the Blues back to four points in this evening’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Right-back Kyle Walker and left-back Ben Davies both come into the team.

Kieran Trippier and Heung-min Son drop out.