Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace lineups

Liverpool team to play Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp keeps faith with the players who earned him three points at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The Reds are unchanged for this afternoon’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Rhian Brewster is the latest youngster to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans. The 17-year-old forward makes the bench for the first time.

Captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Adam Lallana are still out injured.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

Crystal Palace team to play Liverpool

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce makes just one enforced change to the side that drew against Leicester City last week for today’s game against Liverpool.

On-loan defender Mamadou Sakho is ineligible to face his parent club and is replaced by James Tomkins.

Starting XI: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke