Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Everton lineups

Liverpool team to play Everton
#LFC team and subs to face @Everton pic.twitter.com/Cy4LuKYaAf
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2017
Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are both deemed fit enough to start today’s Merseyside derby after their dash back from Brazil in a private jet.
There are two changes to the side that started at Manchester City before the international break.
Adam Lallana is out with the thigh injury he suffered on England duty. He is replaced by Lucas Leiva.
The other change sees Dejan Lovren replace Ragnar Klavan.
Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
Everton team to play Liverpool
⚽️ | Here's how the Blues will line-up vs @LFC… #EFCawayday #MerseysideDerby pic.twitter.com/idChCKpebi
— Everton (@Everton) April 1, 2017
Everton are without defenders Seamus Coleman (broken leg) and Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) after they sustained serious injuries on international duty.
There are two changes to the side that started against Hull City before the international break.
Coleman and Morgan Schneiderlin are out. In come Mason Holgate and Matthew Pennington.
Starting XI: Robles; Pennington, Jagielka, Williams; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Baines; Barkley, Lukaku