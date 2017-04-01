Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Everton lineups

Liverpool team to play Everton

Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are both deemed fit enough to start today’s Merseyside derby after their dash back from Brazil in a private jet.

There are two changes to the side that started at Manchester City before the international break.

Adam Lallana is out with the thigh injury he suffered on England duty. He is replaced by Lucas Leiva.

The other change sees Dejan Lovren replace Ragnar Klavan.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino

Everton team to play Liverpool

Everton are without defenders Seamus Coleman (broken leg) and Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) after they sustained serious injuries on international duty.

There are two changes to the side that started against Hull City before the international break.

Coleman and Morgan Schneiderlin are out. In come Mason Holgate and Matthew Pennington.

Starting XI: Robles; Pennington, Jagielka, Williams; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Baines; Barkley, Lukaku