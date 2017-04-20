Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Anderlecht lineups

Man Utd team to play Anderlecht
Here's how #MUFC will line up against Anderlecht in the #UEL this evening… pic.twitter.com/JPbADcqCFi
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes five changes to the side that defeated Chelsea last weekend for this evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.
Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, left-back Luke Shaw, midfielder Michael Carrick, attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic all come into the team.
They replace David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera.
Starting XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Pogba, Carrick, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic
Anderlecht team to play Man Utd
#MUFC – #RSCA | The starting line-up ! Subs : Boeckx, Deschacht, Bruno, Nuytinck, Capel, Kiese Thelin & Stanciu #COYM #UEL #MUFCAND pic.twitter.com/p7bPQK1ECj
— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) April 20, 2017
Anderlecht make two changes to the team that started their win over Oostende last weekend.
Goalkeeper Ruben and Frank Acheampong, who both played in the first leg against United a week ago, return to the starting lineup.
Martinez, Kara, Bruno, Appiah, Nuytinck, Acheampong, Kiese Thelin, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Orbradovic, Stanciu