Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Anderlecht lineups

Man Utd team to play Anderlecht

Here's how #MUFC will line up against Anderlecht in the #UEL this evening… pic.twitter.com/JPbADcqCFi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes five changes to the side that defeated Chelsea last weekend for this evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, left-back Luke Shaw, midfielder Michael Carrick, attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic all come into the team.

They replace David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera.

Starting XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Pogba, Carrick, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Anderlecht team to play Man Utd

Anderlecht make two changes to the team that started their win over Oostende last weekend.

Goalkeeper Ruben and Frank Acheampong, who both played in the first leg against United a week ago, return to the starting lineup.

Martinez, Kara, Bruno, Appiah, Nuytinck, Acheampong, Kiese Thelin, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Orbradovic, Stanciu