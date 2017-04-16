Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Chelsea lineups – Courtois out

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

Manchester United make four changes to the side that started at Anderlecht for this afternoon’s clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Goalkeeper David De Gea returns from his hip injury to replace Sergio Romero.

Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young also come into the team in place of Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Young, Rashford

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

Chelsea team today: Begovic; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. #MUNCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2017

Chelsea subs v Man Utd: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi. #MUNCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2017

Rumours of an injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois have proven to be accurate. Asmir Begovic starts against Manchester United for his first Premier League appearance of the season, with Eduardo on the bench.

That’s the only change to the side that started in the win at Bournemouth last weekend.

Starting XI: Begovic, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard