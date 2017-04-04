Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Everton lineups – Ibrahimovic and Herrera return

Man Utd team to play Everton

Manchester United welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera back from suspension for tonight’s game against Everton.

Daley Blind also comes into the team in the third of three changes to the side held be West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Antonio Valencia drops out, as do Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial, who were among the players criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for a lack of consistency after the game against the Baggies.

Luke Shaw is among the substitutes despite Mourinho slating him in his press conference and saying it would be difficult for him to make the bench because he is so far behind the other options at left-back.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrera, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Everton team to play Man Utd

🔵 | Team news is in! Here's how we line up against @ManUtd at Old Trafford tonight. #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/OPqzFO2AjR — Everton (@Everton) April 4, 2017

Everton make two changes to the side beaten beaten by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby for tonight’s game against Manchester United.

Matthew Pennington is taken out of the firing line after a difficult outing at Anfield and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also drops out.

Gareth Barry and Kevin Mirallas replace them.

Starting XI: Robles, Baines, Jagielka (c), A.Williams, Holgate, Barry, Davies, Gana, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku