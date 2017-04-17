Confirmed Team News: Middlesbrough vs Arsenal lineups

Middlesbrough team to play Arsenal

Middlesbrough make five changes from the 0-0 draw with Burnley for tonight’s game against Arsenal.

Brad Guzan, Fabio, Marten De Roon, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo.

They replace Victor Valdes, Bernardo, Adam Forshaw, Cristhian Stuani and Rudy Gestede.

Starting XI: Guzan, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo.

Arsenal team to play Middlesbrough

Time for our team news – this is how we line up for #MFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/7cZ9eHxeTM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 17, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes six changes to the side defeated at Crystal Palace a week ago for tonight’s trip to Middlesbrough.

The Frenchman seems to have opted for a back-three at the Riverside Stadium.

Fit-again Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud all come into the Gunners’ starting lineup.

They replace Emi Martinez, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck.

Starting XI: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Alexis, Giroud