Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Bournemouth lineups – Kane starts

Spurs team to play Bournemouth
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/8kp3UEVImI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2017
Harry Kane returns to the Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup after overcoming the ankle injury that has kept him out of action since before last month’s international break.
The PFA Player of the Year nominee’s return in place of Vincent Janssen is one of two changes made by Mauricio Pochettino to the side that beat Watford last time out.
The other change sees Kyle Walker replace Kieran Trippier at right-back.
Starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Bournemouth team to play Spurs
📋
The Cherries make 1⃣ change for today's @premierleague match away at @SpursOfficial.
Details ➡ https://t.co/LSXW0BRLJP#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/o4k4V0PDo8
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 15, 2017
Bournemouth make just one change to the side that was beaten at Chelsea a week ago.
Junior Stanislas makes his first start since January in place of Ryan Fraser, who drops to the bench.
Tyrone Mings is also among the substitutes after completing his five-match ban for stamping on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Starting XI: Boruc, Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King, Afobe