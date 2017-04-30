Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Arsenal lineups

Tottenham team to play Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur make two changes for today’s north London derby clash with Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

Kieran Trippier and Heung-min Son come into the starting lineup.

Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele drop out of the team that started at Crystal Palace in midweek.

Jan Vertonghen makes his 200th Spurs appearance.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Arsenal team to play Tottenham

Here it is – our team for #THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/PheeWvnCMo — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 30, 2017

Injury doubt Laurent Koscielny is fit to start at the heart of Arsenal’s defence at Tottenham Hotspur today.

There are three changes to the side that started in the midweek win over Leicester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud return to the team.

They replace Hector Bellerin, Francis Coquelin and Theo Walcott.

Starting XI: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud